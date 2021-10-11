Left Menu

Chinese developer Sinic likely to default on $250 mln worth of bonds

Sinic said in September a creditor had demanded repayment of principal and accrued interest totalling $75.4 million due to overdue payments on onshore financing, and that the creditor had appointed receivers over the shares of certain offshore units. The creditor's enforcement triggered conditions under which other financing arrangements and bonds worth $710 million may become immediately payable if creditors choose to enforce that, the company said.

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 18:44 IST
Chinese developer Sinic Holdings said on Monday it would likely default on bonds worth $250 million, as it does not have enough financial resources to the make payments by their maturity date.

The case highlights the impact of China Evergrande Group , which is struggling under $305 billion in debt, on the rest of the high-yield sector as liquidity dries up and sales slow. Sinic said in September a creditor had demanded repayment of principal and accrued interest totalling $75.4 million due to overdue payments on onshore financing, and that the creditor had appointed receivers over the shares of certain offshore units.

The creditor's enforcement triggered conditions under which other financing arrangements and bonds worth $710 million may become immediately payable if creditors choose to enforce that, the company said. Sinic said it was talks with lenders and other stakeholders over repayment arrangements. The payment and the last interest payment on the first batch on bonds worth $250 million is due on Oct. 18.

The Shanghai-based developer has total liabilities amounting to $1.01 billion under offshore financing arrangements. Sinic shares have been on a trading halt since Sept. 20, after plunging nearly 90% earlier that day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

