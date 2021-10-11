3 advocates, two judicial officers appointed as judges of Rajasthan High Court

Three advocates and two judicial officers were Monday elevated as judges of the Rajasthan High Court in second set of new appointments of HC judges after the Supreme Court collegium last month recommended several names to the government.

Between August 8 and September 1, the apex court collegium had processed over 100 names recommended by various high courts and had finally sent 68 names to the government for appointment as judges to 12 high courts. Later, more names were sent to the government. On October 6, nine judges were appointed to five high courts.

According to the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry, judicial officers Vinod Kumar Bharwani and Madan Gopal Vyas have been appointed as judges of the Rajasthan High Court.

Also, advocates Farjand Ali, Anoop Kumar Dhand and Sudesh Bansal have also been appointed as judges of the Rajasthan HC.

On October 9, eight judges were elevated as chief justices of high courts and five HC chief justices were transferred based on recommendations made by the Supreme Court collegium.

In a separate development, seven judges were this morning transferred to different high courts.

This was the second set to transfers of high court judges affected in the last one week.

On October 5, as many as 15 judges of 11 high courts were transferred.

The transfers were recommended by the Supreme Court collegium last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)