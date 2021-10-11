Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-10-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 18:45 IST
Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Punjab Cong leaders observe 'maun vrat'
Several Punjab Congress leaders on Monday sat on a 'maun vrat' (vow of silence), seeking dismissal of Union minister Ajay Mishra in connection with Lakhimpur Kheri incident in Uttar Pradesh.

The minister's son Ashish Mishra was arrested on Saturday by the UP Police in connection with the October 3 incident wherein eight people, including four farmers, were killed.

He was produced before a court late on Saturday night, which sent him to 14-day judicial custody.

Punjab Congress working president Sukhwinder Singh Danny, MLA Inderbir Singh Bolaria, party's state unit general secretary Yoginder Pal Dhingra along with other Congress workers held the silent protest at Amritsar.

They carried placards seeking justice in the case.

Similar protests were also held in Phagwara and Jalandhar.

PTI CHS VSD SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

