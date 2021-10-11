Left Menu

Ethiopian army starts ground attack on rebellious Tigray forces - regional party spokesman

Last week, Reda had said air strikes against the Tigrayan forces in Amhara had increased in what he described as the lead-up to a ground offensive by the Ethiopian military and its allies. The fighting since November 2020 has displaced millions of people and forced hundreds of thousands of Tigrayans into famine - a situation the United Nations has blamed on a government blockade.

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 18:54 IST
Ethiopian army starts ground attack on rebellious Tigray forces - regional party spokesman

Ethiopia's national army launched a ground offensive against forces from the rebellious northern region of Tigray on Monday, the region's ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), said.

TPLF spokesperson Getachew Reda told Reuters by phone that the army, alongside forces from the northern Amhara region, had launched the offensive on Monday morning. Reuters could not independently verify his statement.

"On the morning of Oct.11, the Ethiopian military with the support of Amhara special forces launched coordinated offensives on all fronts," the office Reda heads said in a statement. Reda said there was fighting in Amhara region's Wegeltena, Wurgessa and Haro towns, and that the forces were using heavy artillery, fighter jets, drones, tanks and rockets to attack.

There was no immediate comment from Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's spokesperson, or from military spokespeople on the matter. Asked for comment, the Amhara regional government referred Reuters to the federal government. Last week, Reda had said air strikes against the Tigrayan forces in Amhara had increased in what he described as the lead-up to a ground offensive by the Ethiopian military and its allies.

The fighting since November 2020 has displaced millions of people and forced hundreds of thousands of Tigrayans into famine - a situation the United Nations has blamed on a government blockade. The government denies it is blocking aid. Tigrayan forces retook most of the Tigray region at the end of June, and then pushed into the neighbouring regions of Afar and Amhara, forcing hundreds of thousands of people there to flee their homes. Around 5.2 million people in Tigray and another 1.7 million people in Afar and Amhara are dependent on food aid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021