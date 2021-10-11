Left Menu

Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi sworn in as Karnataka HC Chief Justice

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-10-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 18:56 IST
Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi sworn in as Karnataka HC Chief Justice
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi on Monday sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office to him at the Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Irrigation and Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar and other top officials were present.

The post of Chief Justice fell vacant after Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka was elevated as a Supreme Court Judge and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma was appointed as the acting Chief Justice of the High Court.

Justice Awasthi had graduated in Law from Lucknow University in 1986 and enrolled as an advocate on February 1, 1987. He had worked as the Assistant Solicitor General of India at Lucknow before elevation.

He was elevated as Additional Judge of High Court of Judicature at Allahabad on April 13, 2009 and took oath as permanent Judge on December 24, 2010.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
2
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021