One killed, 3 injured in road accident in east Delhi

A 30-year-old man was killed and three others were injured when a car hit another car and a rickshaw in east Delhi on Monday, police said.At around 10.57 am, police received a call about an accident in front of Yamuna Bank depot.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 19:07 IST
A 30-year-old man was killed and three others were injured when a car hit another car and a rickshaw in east Delhi on Monday, police said.

At around 10.57 am, police received a call about an accident in front of Yamuna Bank depot. After reaching the spot, a rickshaw, one Tata Ace and another car were found in accidental condition, they said.

Rickshaw rider Sanjeev Yadav (40), driver of the car Manoj Sharma and driver of Tata Ace Rampreet Das (35) were injured in the accident, while one Nawal Kumar Yadav, who was riding on the rickshaw, died, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Priyanka Kashyap said.

Police said the car was coming from Noida when the accident took place.

The condition of Yadav and Sharma is serious whereas Das is out of danger. They are being treated at LBS and GTB hospitals, the police said.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) has been registered at Shakarpur police station against Sharma, they said.

The deceased was a resident of a jhuggi near Yamuna Bank Depot, police said.

