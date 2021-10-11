Left Menu

Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Ashish Mishra sent to 3-day police custody

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra, who has been accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, has been sent to three-day police remand with conditions on Monday.

ANI | Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 11-10-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 19:13 IST
Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Ashish Mishra sent to 3-day police custody
Ashish Mishra was arrested on October 9 in connection with Lakhimpur Kheri incident. (file pic). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra, who has been accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, has been sent to three-day police remand with conditions on Monday. Ashish was arrested on October 9 after 12 hours of interrogation by the Crime Branch of Uttar Pradesh police in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

The Uttar Pradesh Police filed an application before a court on Monday seeking custody of accused Ashish in the incident that claimed the lives of eight people earlier this month. As many as eight people including four farmers had died in the violence that took place on October 3. Uttar Pradesh police have so far arrested three people including Ashish Mishra, who is the son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
2
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021