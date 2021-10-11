Left Menu

Goa: Naval aviation museum celebrates 23rd anniversary

The Naval Aviation Museum at Dabolim, Goa celebrated its 23rd anniversary on Monday.

ANI | Dabolim (Goa) | Updated: 11-10-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 19:13 IST
Naval Aviation Musuem, Goa. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Naval Aviation Museum at Dabolim, Goa celebrated its 23rd anniversary on Monday. According to a statement issued by the Indian Navy on Monday, the Naval Aviation Museum was inaugurated on 12 Oct 1998 by Admiral RH Tahiliani (Retd), the first naval pilot to land a fighter aircraft, Hawker Sea Hawk, on the deck of the aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant.

It stated that over the years, the museum has grown continuously and on Monday boasts of 14 types of aircraft and other wide-ranging exhibits. The museum preserves the historic Super Constellation aircraft, which paved the way for the Indian Navy to take over maritime patrol duties from the Indian Air Force., it said. The museum underwent a major revamp and expanded its collection with carefully curated historical information for public consumption, a timeline-history of naval aviation, brief on-air operations during the 1971 Indo-Pak War, information on aircraft carriers and various aircraft operated by the Indian Navy, a memorial room dedicated to men and women that made the supreme sacrifice in service of the nation, a display of air weapons, and a history of air stations and air squadrons of the Indian Navy.

It also has a mini-theatre where motivational movies on the Indian Navy and its air arm can be screened. From its gallery, visitors can enjoy a panoramic view of parked aircraft, with the sea providing a beautiful backdrop. The museum also has a souvenir shop and cafe. Over the years, the museum has grown in popularity among students, aviation enthusiasts, tourists and the local populace. The naval aviation museum is celebrating its 23rd anniversary on 12 October 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

