Odisha approves proposal for hike remuneration of contractual employees by 50 pc

Odisha cabinet headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday approved a proposal to hike remuneration of all contractual employees working under the state government by 50 per cent, informed state law Minister, Pratap Jena. Pratap Jena added, "The contractual employees will now be referred to as 'Initial Appointees' from now and their appointment will be regularised after six years of service. As per the approved proposal, with the increase in existing remuneration by 50 per cent in the first year, the state government will bear an additional expenditure of Rs 250 crore every year."

"Earlier, such employees were not getting any additional benefits, now they will get reimbursement towards medical treatment. The state cabinet also approved a proposal for six rural drinking water projects in Ganjam, Rayagada, Boudh and Kandhamal districts with the investment of 1,280 crores, 12 lakh individual households in these districts would get piped drinking water supply," he added. Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said, "Other major decisions of Cabinet includes the decision regarding enhancement of State contribution from 10 to 14 per cent for the employees under NPS. Employees under NPS would be allowed to exercise an option to receive a family pension in event of the in-service death under OCS pension rules. The employees of aided educational institutions, group-B, Group-C and group-D contractual employees would also get this facility."

"Cabinet also approved food and procurement policy for Kharif marketing season 2021-22, annual reports of Lokayukta for the year 2020, Odisha excise service Group-A and Group-B, Odisha civil supplies market intelligence service rules and amendment of Odisha employees State Insurance medical service rules. The rules regarding Odisha legal metrology service, an amendment to Odisha secretariat stenographers and personal assistants rules were also approved in the meeting," he added. (ANI)

