Left Menu

Maha: Deputy sarpanch disqualified from post for violating two-child norm

A deputy sarpanch from Latur district in Maharashtra was disqualified from holding his post on Monday by the district collector for violating the two-child norm after he won the gram panchayat election in 2017, an official said. The final hearing was conducted before the Latur district collector on a complaint filed by an activist against the deputy sarpanch of Nandgaon village, Manoj Waghmare.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 11-10-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 19:16 IST
Maha: Deputy sarpanch disqualified from post for violating two-child norm
  • Country:
  • India

A deputy sarpanch from Latur district in Maharashtra was disqualified from holding his post on Monday by the district collector for violating the two-child norm after he won the gram panchayat election in 2017, an official said. The final hearing was conducted before the Latur district collector on a complaint filed by an activist against the deputy sarpanch of Nandgaon village, Manoj Waghmare. The collector declared Waghmare ineligible to hold the post as the latter was found guilty of hiding the information that he has three children. In 2017, Waghmare was elected in the Nandgaon Gram Panchayat elections. He later became deputy sarpanch of the village. According to the complainant, Waghmare had declared in his nomination papers that he had two children. However, he became a father for a third time on April 15, 2019 after becoming Deputy Sarpanch, which the complainant claimed was a violation of the Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
2
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021