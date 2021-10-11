Left Menu

Centre releases revenue deficit grant of Rs 9,871 crore to 17 States

The Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance on Monday released the 7th monthly instalment of Post Devolution Revenue Deficit (PDRD) Grant of Rs 9,871.00 crore to 17 states.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 19:20 IST
Centre releases revenue deficit grant of Rs 9,871 crore to 17 States
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance on Monday released the 7th monthly instalment of Post Devolution Revenue Deficit (PDRD) Grant of Rs 9,871.00 crore to 17 states. With the release of this instalment, a total amount of Rs 69,097.00 crore has been released to eligible States as Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant (PDRD) in the current financial year, informed a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance today.

State-wise details of the grant released this month and the total amount of PDRD Grant released to the States in 2021-22 is annexed. The Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant is provided to the States under Article 275 of the Constitution. The grants are released as per the recommendations of the Fifteenth Finance Commission in monthly instalments to meet the gap in Revenue Accounts of the States post-devolution. The Commission has recommended PDRD grants to 17 States during 2021-22.

The eligibility of States to receive this grant and the quantum of the grant was decided by the Commission based on the gap between assessment of revenue and expenditure of the State after taking into account the assessed devolution for the financial year 2021-22. The Fifteenth Finance Commission has recommended a total Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant of Rs. 1,18,452 crore to 17 States in the financial year 2021-22. Out of this, an amount of Rs. 69,097.00 crore (58.33 per cent) has been released so far.

The States recommended for PDRD Grant by the Fifteenth Finance Commission include Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
2
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021