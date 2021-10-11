Left Menu

Dhanbad judge death case: Both accused sent to jail by special CBI court

The two accused held in Dhanbad judge Uttam Anands death case was sent to judicial custody after their seven-day CBI remand ended on Monday.The 49-year-old district judge was allegedly hit by a heavy autorickshaw when he was out jogging near Randhir Verma Chowk in Dhanbad on July 28.

A CBI team from Delhi produced auto driver Lakhan Verma and his accomplice Rahul Verma in the court of sub-divisional judicial magistrate and special magistrate, CBI, Abhishekh Srivastava, and pleaded for their judicial custody.

The court, after hearing the plea of the agency, sent Lakhan and Rahul to Dhanbad Jail.

CBI Delhi crime branch had on October 4 taken the accused on remand for the third time for interrogation. The central agency team had sought 11 days but the special court granted just seven.

A senior police officer assisting the CBI in the case said that agency informed the court that both the accused were changing their statements time and again like professional criminals.

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday said the investigation report tabled by the CBI is vague and ordered the agency to be specific in its probe into the Dhanbad judge death case.

A division bench of Chief Justice Ravi Ranjan and Justice Gautam Kumar Choudhary, who was sworn in on Friday, said the special investigating team of the CBI ought to be more accurate in furnishing the details of the case.

