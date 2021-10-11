Left Menu

Police recover 661 kgs of Ganja worth Rs 1 cr, arrest 3 men

The Delhi Police has recovered 661 kg of ganja worth around Rs 1 crore in international market from west Delhis Naraina area and arrested three men, officials said on Monday. Khara revealed that he arranged the recovered contraband from tribal areas of Andhra-Odisha border, the DCP said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 19:26 IST
Police recover 661 kgs of Ganja worth Rs 1 cr, arrest 3 men
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police has recovered 661 kg of ganja worth around Rs 1 crore in international market from west Delhi's Naraina area and arrested three men, officials said on Monday. The accused have been identified as Rafique Khan (22), a resident of Jaisalmer in Rajasthan, Raj Kishore (42), a resident of Samaypur Badli, and Chetan Gatan Khara (36), a resident of Odisha, they said. On September 29, police received information that two men involved in the drug peddling would come in a truck to supply the contraband, police said. Police laid a trap under the Naraina flyover here. The truck was stopped and two men were overpowered, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Urvija Goel said. The truck was laden with logs and there was a secret chamber under the logs where 661 kg of the contraband was recovered, the DCP said. The accused disclosed that the contraband was ordered by a person named Shera and his partner Bahadur Singh. It was also revealed that Shera purchased the contraband from Khara in Odisha, police said. Raids were conducted at the various places in Odisha's Koraput and Khara was arrested, police said. Khara revealed that he arranged the recovered contraband from tribal areas of Andhra-Odisha border, the DCP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
2
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021