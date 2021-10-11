Two cattle traders killed in road accident

Two cattle traders were killed and five others were injured when the pick up van in which they were travelling turned turtle at Danu Bhanua jungle in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district early Monday morning, police said.

Superintendent of police, Manoj Ratan Chothe said those killed were identified as residents of Deoghar district. They were on their way to Sherghatti in Bihar to fetch goats for the Durga Puja festival, he said.

The police said the injured were rushed to Chouparan government hospital, where they were provided first aid.

