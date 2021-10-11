Left Menu

IPS officer V C Sajjanar appears before SC appointed probe panel

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-10-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 19:46 IST
IPS officer V C Sajjanar appears before SC appointed probe panel
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, Oct 11 (PTI): Senior IPS officer V C Sajjanar on Monday appeared before the three-member Inquiry Commission, constituted by the Supreme Court to inquire into the incidents leading to the death of four persons accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in an alleged encounter with police near here on December 6, 2019.

Sajjanar, now the Managing Director of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), and the then Cyberabad Police Commissioner were examined for the first time by the Commission, headed by former Supreme Court judge V S Sirpurkar.

The Commission recorded the statements of Sajjanar and he will again appear before it on Tuesday.

The Commission, which has completed the collection of records, has been examining witnesses and accordingly, some police officials, families of the accused, government officials, among others, have deposed before the panel so far at the commission's office in the Telangana High Court premises here.

The Inquiry Panel's proceedings are currently going on in a hybrid form (physical and virtual appearence). On August 3, 2021, the Supreme Court gave another six months to the commission to file final report on the encounter killing of four accused in the case of gang-rape and murder of the young veterinarian.

The Sirpurkar panel was set up on December 12, 2019 to inquire into the circumstances leading to the encounter and was to submit the report in six months.

According to the Cyberabad Police here, the accused kidnapped the woman veterinarian on the night of November 27 2019 and killed her after sexually assaulting her, and then took the body in a lorry to Chattanpalli near Hyderabad, where it was burnt under a culvert.

The four were arrested on November 29.

They were killed in police firing on December 6, 2019 at Chattanpalli when they were taken to the scene of crime near the culvert, under which the charred remains of the 25-year-old veterinarian were found on November 28, to recover her phone, wrist-watch and others pertaining to the case.

The Cyberabad police had said its personnel resorted to ''retaliatory'' firing when two of the accused opened fire at police after snatching their weapons, besides attacking the latter with stones and sticks, resulting in injuries to two policemen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
2
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021