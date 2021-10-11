Law Minister Rijiju, top govt officials meet Shah
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister P K Mishra and senior Law Ministry officials met Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, sources said.
Rijiju, along with the officers, was with the home minister for one hour, they said.
The purpose of the meeting, which took place at Shah's North Block office here, was so far not known.
