Ensure CBSE affiliation to all schools by 2024, directs Andhra Pradesh CM

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday held a review meeting of the Education department and directed the officials to take measures to get CBSE affiliation for all government schools in the state and instructed to ensure that students write CBSE exams in 2024. During the review meeting held at the camp office, the Chief Minister said every school should have a playground and directed the officials to map schools without playgrounds, acquire required lands and allot playgrounds to those schools and added to ensure playgrounds in pre-high schools in the coming days.

The Chief Minister enquired on prevailing conditions in schools after the pandemic, corona preventive measures in schools and attendance of the students. The officials informed Chief Minister that there is no significant impact of the virus in schools due to the preventive measures taken up by the government and added that all the teachers are vaccinated and attending schools. They said the attendance of students in August was 73 per cent, while it was 82 per cent in September and 85 per cent in October and added that it was 91 per cent at present.

The Chief Minister said, "The main objective of the 'Amma Vodi' scheme is to increase the enrollment of students in schools and added that there is a condition that the children must have a minimum of 75 per cent of attendance to get eligibility for the scheme." He added, "Attendance criterion was exempted due to the COVID-19 situation and directed the officials to link attendance to the Amma Vodi scheme from 2022. The financial assistance under Amma Vodi scheme should be given at the starting of the academic year considering students attendance."

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to take steps to give a work order for procurement of items under Jagananna Vidya Kanuka by December and ensure Vidya kanuka kits are delivered to students before the schools reopen every year. He inspected the quality of sports dress, shoes and suggested some changes. He also said the officials to prepare an action plan to make one lakh available at every school for maintenance works. The officials proposed that they would like to give rankings on the performance of schools through social audit and the Chief Minister directed them to speak to teachers in this regard.

The Chief Minister said, "The ranking system is only to identify where the schools are lacking, but not to point out the mistakes, and directed the officials to explain it to teachers clearly. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to complete mapping of teachers soon and introduce the policy of Subject wise Teachers and added to improve curriculum." The Chief Minister directed the officials to make it clear that no one is forcing aided schools to hand over them to the government.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, School Education Principal Secretary Buditi Rajashekar, Women and Child Welfare Principal Secretary A R Anuradha, Finance Secretary N Gulzar, Women and Child Welfare Director ( DISHA Special Officer) Kritika Shukla, MDM and Sanitation Director B M Diwan, School Education Commissioner V. Chinaveerabhadrudu, School Education Director ( SCERT) B Prathap Reddy and other officials were present. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)