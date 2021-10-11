Tunisia's UGTT union welcomes govt formation, seeks dialogue
Tunisia's powerful UGTT labour union welcomes the formation of a new government and calls on President Kais Saied to start a participatory dialogue and set a time limit on the emergency period, a UGTT official told Reuters.
