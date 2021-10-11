Four smugglers held with morphine worth Rs 3 crore

Four suspected smugglers were arrested in Satrikh police station area here on Monday and morphine worth Rs 3 crore in international market was recovered from them, police said.

Saddam, Salman, Raj Babu and Abdul Farid were held from Bakki Baba Pul, Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered and further action is being taken, he added.

PTI CORR SAB SRY

