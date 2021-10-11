Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in J-K's Shopian

An encounter has broken out in the Tulran area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir between terrorists and security forces. The Jammu and Kashmir Police has informed that the operations are on.

In a tweet by the Kashmir Zone Police, it read, "#Encounter has started at Tulran, Imamsahab area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice" More details are awaited. (ANI)

