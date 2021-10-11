Left Menu

India condemns terrorist attack on mosque in Afghan city of Kunduz, reiterates importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan

We extend our condolences and sympathies to the families of the victims during their difficult time, the MEA said in a statement.It said India stand with the people of Afghanistan and hoped that perpetrators of the attack would be brought to justice expeditiously.India stands committed in the fight against the scourge of terrorism and reiterates the importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan, the MEA said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 20:39 IST
India condemns terrorist attack on mosque in Afghan city of Kunduz, reiterates importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan
  • Country:
  • India

India on Monday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a mosque in the northeastern Afghan city of Kunduz during Friday prayers that killed over 100 people and left many injured, and reiterated the importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also asserted that India stands committed to the fight against the scourge of terrorism.

According to reports, a suicide bomber carried out the attack when worshippers gathered at the mosque for Friday prayers, killing more than 100 people and injuring many others in the deadliest attack since the US troops left the country.

''India strongly condemns the terrorist attack on a Shia Mosque in Kunduz, Afghanistan in which more than 100 Afghans were reported to have lost lives and several others injured. We extend our condolences and sympathies to the families of the victims during their difficult time,'' the MEA said in a statement.

It said India stand with the people of Afghanistan and hoped that perpetrators of the attack would be brought to justice expeditiously.

''India stands committed in the fight against the scourge of terrorism and reiterates the importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan,'' the MEA said. ''We stand with the people of Afghanistan and hope that perpetrators of this attack would be identified and brought to justice expeditiously,'' the ministry added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021