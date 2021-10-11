UP Assembly session Oct 18

The third session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly this year has been called on October 18. ''The Uttar Pradesh Governer has summoned the Uttar Pradesh 17th Assembly session on October 18 at 11 am. It will be third session of the year,'' a senior official said. The agenda for the session will be decided at the business advisory committee meeting. However, sources said it will be one-day session to discuss various aspects as the country is celebrating ''Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava'' on 75 the year of Independence.

