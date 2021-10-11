Left Menu

Maha: Hookah flavours worth Rs 9.36 cr seized from Bhiwandi godown

PTI | Thane | Updated: 11-10-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 21:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Hookah flavours worth Rs 9.36 crore were seized from a godown in Bhiwandi in Thane district, a Thane Crime Branch official said on Monday.

On October 6, a raid was carried out on a shop and such flavours, worth Rs 8,940 were seized, said Crime Unit II Senior Inspector Ashok Honmane.

''The probe further led to raids on a godown on October 8-9 in which hookah flavours containing nicotine. cumulatively worth Rs 9.36 crore, were seized. The items are being exported and sold illegally in areas of Mumbai and Thane,'' he said.

Narpoli police is probing the matter further.

