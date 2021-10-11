Home state Karnataka honours Suhas L Y for Paralympics silver

The Karnataka government on Monday felicitated IAS officer and badminton player Suhas L Yathiraj for winning a silver medal for the country in the recently concluded Tokyo Paralympics 2020, officials said.

The Karnataka-born Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer is currently posted as the district magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) in Uttar Pradesh.

''Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai and Governor Thawer Chand Gehlot felicitated Yathiraj in a programme in Bengaluru on Monday,'' Gautam Buddh Nagar district information officer Rakesh Singh Chauhan said.

The government handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh to him and honoured him with a shawl and a turban during the programme, he said.

The 38-year-old Yathiraj had scripted history on September 5 by becoming the first IAS officer to have not only participated but won a medal for India at the Paralympics.

The IAS officer, who has an impairment in one of his ankles, had produced an entertaining performance at the global event before narrowly going down 21-15 17-21 15-21 to two-time world champion Mazur in a 62-minute summit clash.

