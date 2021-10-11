Left Menu

Home state Karnataka honours Suhas L Y for Paralympics silver

PTI | Noida | Updated: 11-10-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 21:30 IST
Home state Karnataka honours Suhas L Y for Paralympics silver
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government on Monday felicitated IAS officer and badminton player Suhas L Yathiraj for winning a silver medal for the country in the recently concluded Tokyo Paralympics 2020, officials said.

The Karnataka-born Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer is currently posted as the district magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) in Uttar Pradesh.

''Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai and Governor Thawer Chand Gehlot felicitated Yathiraj in a programme in Bengaluru on Monday,'' Gautam Buddh Nagar district information officer Rakesh Singh Chauhan said.

The government handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh to him and honoured him with a shawl and a turban during the programme, he said.

The 38-year-old Yathiraj had scripted history on September 5 by becoming the first IAS officer to have not only participated but won a medal for India at the Paralympics.

The IAS officer, who has an impairment in one of his ankles, had produced an entertaining performance at the global event before narrowly going down 21-15 17-21 15-21 to two-time world champion Mazur in a 62-minute summit clash.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021