Chembola regarding Sabarimala rituals in possession of Mavunkal almost proved as fabricated: Kerala CM tells state assembly

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that the 'chembola' (a copper manuscript), regarding rituals at the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple, which was found in the possession of self styled antique dealer Monson Mavunkal, has almost been proved as fabricated.

The CM's statement in the assembly assumes significance as according to the UDF opposition, the Vijayan government used the fabricated document to dupe the people during the Sabarimala women's entry issue.

''As far as the chembola, regarding Sabarimala rituals and customs, is concerned, by now it is almost proved that it was fabricated. This government never said that it was original,'' the CM said in response to Leader of Opposition in the assembly V D Satheesan's query as to whether any action was proposed against the CPI(M) mouthpiece for terming the manuscript as original.

This was one among several controversies related to Mavunkal that were again raised in the Kerala Assembly session on Monday, with questions being posed on whether any action was proposed against police officers who were close to him or allegedly aided him.

Fielding a plethora of questions on the Mavunkal controversy, a source of embarrassment and concern for the state government and the police due to his alleged links to senior officials of both, Vijayan said the Crime Branch probe was underway and based on its findings necessary action would be taken.

The questions raised at the commencement of the session ranged from the alleged creation of a fake 'chembola' (a copper manuscript) regarding rituals at the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple to providing police protection to Mavunkal, despite adverse intelligence reports about him and also his close relationships with various senior police officers, including former state DGP Loknath Behera - a close confidant of Vijayan.

The Chief Minister said the Crime Branch was investigating the complaints against the antiques dealer and also with regard to sale of fake or unregistered antiquities in violation of the law and a special team has been constituted for the same.

Regarding Behera's visit, when he was DGP, to Mavunkal's residence, the CM said he was not aware of the reasons behind that, but after the visit, the then state police chief had directed the Intelligence ADGP to gather details about the self-styled antiques dealer.

Based on the intelligence report he received, Behera had written to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to look into Mavunkal and his activities, the CM said in the assembly.

On the police protection provided to Mavunkal, despite adverse intelligence reports against him, the CM's answer was that the usual steps required to be taken when someone seeks such help was done so in the case of Mavunkal also.

The Chief Minister also said that if any political party or its leaders were found to be involved in the crimes Mavunkal is accused of, then necessary strict action would be taken against them also.

A native of Cherthala, Mavunkal, who claims to be in possession of rare and historic antiques, was arrested by the Crime Branch wing of the Kerala police probing into complaints against the dealer of having swindled Rs 10 crore from several people.

The victims claimed that they lost Rs 10 crore in their dealings with Mavunkal, who allegedly earned their trust using his ''high profile'' contacts, including politicians, top IPS officers and bureaucrats including a retired chief secretary-rank official.

The Kerala High Court had asked DGP Anil Kant whether he trusts the police under his command to carry out a proper investigation into the complaints against the controversial antiques dealer when allegations are ''flying thick and high'' against police officers of various ranks in the state.

The court had said that while the allegations against the police officers may not be correct, but since the force provided protection to the antique dealer despite being aware about the kind of items -- including elephant tusks -- which he had in his possession, instead of taking him into custody, ''can Kerala Police be trusted''? On October 8, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) said the apex temple body would examine whether any document submitted to the Supreme Court related to the Sabarimala case had the reference of a fabricated manuscript, possessed by Mavunkal.

A section of the media had reported earlier that the 'chembola', possessed by Mavunkal, had references about the ownership and rituals of the Lord Ayyappa Temple.

The Pandalam royal family, the erstwhile custodians of the hill shrine, demanded an inquiry into the allegations whether the fake document was used by the Vijayan government as evidence in the apex court to support its arguments favouring the entry of young women into the Sabarimala Temple PTI HMP TGB APR APR

