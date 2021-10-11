Left Menu

Cauvery Regulation panel asks Karnataka to release 39.84 TMC ft water to TN

As on October 10, the shortfall in realisation from Karnataka was 25.84 TMC ft and this quantum should be released immediately and the CWMA meet should be convened expeditiously, the TN government urged, an official release here said. It has been proposed to hold the CWMA meet in about 10 days, the release said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-10-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 21:58 IST
Cauvery Regulation panel asks Karnataka to release 39.84 TMC ft water to TN
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee on Monday directed Karnataka to release 39.84 Thousand Million Cubic feet of Cauvery water due to Tamil Nadu, the state government said.

In the CWRC meet held at Delhi, the Tamil Nadu government said it pointed out that Karnataka has not released water due to it -as per the modified judgment of the Supreme Court- despite the Cauvery Water Management Authority directing the neighbouring state twice, to release water. As on October 10, the shortfall in realisation from Karnataka was 25.84 TMC ft and this quantum should be released immediately and the CWMA meet should be convened expeditiously, the TN government urged, an official release here said. Following deliberations, in which representatives of Karnataka, Kerala and the Union territory of Puducherry participated, the CWRC directed Karnataka to let out at Biligundulu on the inter-state border, the pending 25.84 TMC ft and 14 TMC ft due for release by October 30. It has been proposed to hold the CWMA meet in about 10 days, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021