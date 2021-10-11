Left Menu

Punjab CM announces Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia, govt job to kin of soldiers killed in Poonch encounter

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday announced an ex-gratia grant of Rs 50 lakh and a government job to one member each of the bereaved families of the three soldiers who lost their lives in a gunfight with the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector, informed the Chief Minister's Office.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Naib Subedar Jaswinder Singh Sena Medal, Naik Mandeep Singh and Sepoy Gajjan Singh, lost their lives in a gunfight with the terrorists Poonch sector on Monday.

Extending his sympathies with the bereaved families of the brave soldiers, the Chief Minister said that their utmost dedication to defending the country's unity and integrity, even putting their lives at stake would ever inspire their fellow soldiers to perform their duties with far more devotion and commitment. As per the statement issued by the Punjab CMO, Naib Subedar Jaswinder Singh of unit 4 Mech Infantry, ( 1 Sikh), hailed from Village Mana Talwandi in district Kapurthala and is survived by his wife Sardarni Raj Kaur and daughter Samarjit Kaur.

Naik Mandeep Singh of 11 Sikhs, was from Village Chhatha Shira, near Ghanike Bangar (Aliwal to Fatehgarh churian road) in district Gurdaspur and he is survived by his wife Sardarni Mandeep Kaur and two sons who are three years and two months old respectively. Sepoy Gajjan Singh of 23 SIKH who belonged to Village Pachranda, Nurpur Bedi in District Ropar was married just four months ago and is survived by his wife Sardarni Harpreet Kaur. (ANI)

