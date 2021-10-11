Vijayan, LoP condole death of soldier in encounter with terrorists in Kashmir

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan condoled the death of an Army soldier from Kerala's Kollam district in an encounter with terrorists in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

H Vaisakh from Kottarakkara Odanavattom was among five Army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), who lost their lives in a fierce gunfight with terrorists during an operation in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir today.

Paying tributes to Vaisakh, the Chief Minister and the Leader of Opposition also joined in the grief of his family.

Satheesan said the nation is indebted to Vaisakh and other brave soldiers for their supreme sacrifice. A defence spokesperson said here that mortal remains of Vaisakh will be brought to Kerala on October 13.

