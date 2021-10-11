Left Menu

Vijayan, LoP condole death of soldier in encounter with terrorists in Kashmir

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-10-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 22:17 IST
Vijayan, LoP condole death of soldier in encounter with terrorists in Kashmir
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan condoled the death of an Army soldier from Kerala's Kollam district in an encounter with terrorists in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

H Vaisakh from Kottarakkara Odanavattom was among five Army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), who lost their lives in a fierce gunfight with terrorists during an operation in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir today.

Paying tributes to Vaisakh, the Chief Minister and the Leader of Opposition also joined in the grief of his family.

Satheesan said the nation is indebted to Vaisakh and other brave soldiers for their supreme sacrifice. A defence spokesperson said here that mortal remains of Vaisakh will be brought to Kerala on October 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021