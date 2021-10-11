Left Menu

Good mentors can provide proper guidance to children, says Kejriwal at launch of 'Desh ke Mentor' programme

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday emphasised the need to provide proper education to children and said that good mentors can give proper guidance to a child.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 22:18 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday emphasised the need to provide proper education to children and said that good mentors can give proper guidance to a child. His remarks came at the launch of 'Desh ke Mentor' programme. Under this programme students of Delhi government schools will be provided guidance on career choices by people successful in their own fields.

Speaking at the launch of the programme, the Chief Minister said, "If you prepare children through this mentorship program, then you add a brick in the wall on your behalf towards nation-building." "Many children have a limited horizon of thinking and exposure. When I was young, it was widely believed that if an individual is good at studies, then one becomes a doctor or an engineer...however, times have changed now. Good mentors can tell children about their future options and give further guidance to them," he said.

The Chief Minister added, "If our children get proper guidance in the school itself, then they can win over the world. This programme has started in government schools of Delhi from today. I appeal to all the youth to connect with the children as a mentor and help them in creating a bright future." On August 27, Kejriwal announced that actor Sonu Sood will be the brand ambassador of the Delhi government's 'Desh Ke Mentors' program that will be launched soon.

"Sonu Sood has agreed to become the brand ambassador of our 'Desh Ke Mentors' program which will be launched soon," Kejriwal had said while addressing a joint press conference with the actor. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

