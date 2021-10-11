Left Menu

Facebook's oversight board to meet with whistleblower Frances Haugen

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 22:30 IST
Facebook Inc's oversight board, a body set up by the social network to give independent verdicts on a small number of thorny content decisions, said on Monday it would meet with former employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen in the coming weeks. (https://bit.ly/2YDUKtO)

Haugen revealed last week she was the person who provided documents used in a Wall Street Journal investigation and a Senate hearing on Instagram's harm to teenage girls.

