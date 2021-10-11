Left Menu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 11-10-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 22:38 IST
Special MP/MLA court issues non bailable warrant against Congress UP chief Ajay Kumar Lallu
A special MP/MLA court on Monday issued a non bailable warrant against Congress UP president Ajay Kumar Lallu in a defamation case.

The court passed the order as Lallu was absent during the course of the trial.

The court had given him 'last opportunity' for cross-examination of a prosecution witness.

The court fixed October 25 as the next date of hearing.

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Shrikant Sharma had filed the defamation case against the Congress leader for allegedly targeting him over the investment of Rs 2,600 crore of the state power corporation employees' provident fund in the scam-hit housing finance firm DHFL.

Though the minister was present in the court, Lallu was absent and his lawyer sought adjournment.

Rejecting the plea, Judge P K Rai issued non bailable warrant (NBW) against the UP Congress chief. PTI CORR ABN SRY

