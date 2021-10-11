Left Menu

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 95.82 cr

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 95.82 crores, with (95,82,64,532) vaccine doses on Monday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 22:40 IST
India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 95.82 crores, with (95,82,64,532) vaccine doses on Monday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). "According to the provisional reports issued by the ministry at 7 am on Sunday, India has so far administered 94,70,10,175 COVID-19 vaccines," stated the release.

So far, 95,82,64,532 vaccine doses have been administered to the population of the country. Of these, 68,61,60,724 were given as the first dose and 27,21,03,808 as the second dose. Meanwhile, India reported 18,132 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest in 215 days, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With this, the country's active caseload now stands at 2,27,347, which is the lowest in 209 days.Also, the active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases and are currently at 0.67 per cent, the lowest since the beginning of the pandemic. The recovery rate is currently at 98.00 per cent, which is also the highest since March 2020. (ANI)

