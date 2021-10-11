Left Menu

After 34 years, Sankara murder trial begins in Burkina Faso

But critics said his reforms curtailed freedoms and left ordinary people in the landlocked West African country little better off. Compaore's lawyers said on Friday that he would not attend the trial, and Ivory Coast has refused to extradite him.

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 22:41 IST
After 34 years, Sankara murder trial begins in Burkina Faso

The trial of 14 people accused of plotting the assassination of Burkina Faso's former president Thomas Sankara started on Monday, 34 years after he was gunned down in one of the most infamous killings in modern African history. Sankara - a charismatic Marxist revolutionary widely known as "Africa's Che Guevara" - was killed in 1987 during a coup led by his former ally Blaise Compaore.

Compaore, who went on to rule the West African nation for almost three decades before he himself was ousted and fled to neighbouring Ivory Coast, has been charged with complicity in absentia. He has denied any involvement in Sankara's death. "It is a moment we have been waiting for," Sankara's widow, Mariam Sankara, told journalists as she arrived at the hearing.

"This trial is needed so that the culture of impunity and violence that still rages in many African countries, despite the democratic facade, stops indefinitely." The military tribunal opened the proceedings, then adjourned the hearing until Oct. 25, after defence lawyers asked for more time to prepare their case, court officials said.

Compaore's former head of security, Hyacinthe Kafando, is also being tried in his absence. Twelve other defendants appeared at the hearing in the Ouaga2000 conference centre in the capital, Ouagadougou. They have pleaded not guilty. One of them, Gen. Gilbert Diendere, a former spy-master already serving a 20-year sentence on charges of involvement in a short-lived coup in 2015, attended the trial in camouflage army fatigues.

Thomas Sankara seized power in a 1983 coup at the age of 33 with promises to tackle corruption and the dominance of former colonial powers. The former fighter pilot was one of the first African leaders to raise awareness about the growing AIDS epidemic. He publicly denounced the World Bank's structural adjustment programmes and banned female circumcision and polygamy.

Sankara won public support with his modest lifestyle, riding to work on a bicycle during his time as a minister and selling the government's fleet of Mercedes vehicles when he was president. But critics said his reforms curtailed freedoms and left ordinary people in the landlocked West African country little better off.

Compaore's lawyers said on Friday that he would not attend the trial, and Ivory Coast has refused to extradite him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021