Russia's Putin, Germany's Merkel, France's Macron discuss Ukraine -Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed Ukraine in a phone talk on Monday, the Kremlin said.
It said the leaders have ordered their political advisors and foreign ministries to intensify contacts and work aimed at the settlement of conflict in eastern Ukraine in the so-called Normandy format.
