PM Modi to address 28th NHRC foundation day programme tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 28th National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) foundation day programme on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 22:48 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 28th National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) foundation day programme on Tuesday. The Prime Minister said today that NHRC plays an important role in our nation in protecting the human rights and dignity of the marginalised.

"At 11 AM tomorrow, 12th October, will address the 28th NHRC Foundation Day programme. The NHRC plays an important role in our nation in protecting the human rights and dignity of the marginalised," tweeted PM Modi. As per a Prime Minister's office release, NHRC was set up under the Protection of Human Rights Act 1993 on October 12, 1993 for the promotion and protection of human rights.

The Commission takes cognizance of any form of human rights violations, conducts enquiries and in cases of violation of human rights, recommends to the public authorities for payment of compensation to the victims, other remedial and legal measures against the erring public servants. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

