Left Menu

Maha: ACB traps clerk while accepting bribe from retired teacher

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 11-10-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 22:55 IST
Maha: ACB traps clerk while accepting bribe from retired teacher
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) unit in Nagpur on Monday caught a clerk of the Education Department of the Katol Municipal Council while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000 from a retired schoolteacher to prepare his pension papers, an official said.

The accused was identified by the ACB as as Krishna Gangadharrao Mankar (58).

The complainant, a resident of Katol town in Nagpur district, had recently retired as a schoolteacher, he said.

For preparing his documents to get post-retirement benefits, Mankar demanded a bribe of Rs 2,000 from him, the official said.

The retired schoolteacher agreed and at the same time lodged a complaint against the clerk at the ACB office in Nagpur.

Sleuths of the anti-graft agency laid a trap and caught Mankar when he accepted the bribe amount from the complainant at a weekly market in Katol, the official said.

An offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against Mankar at the Katol Police Station, he added. PTI COR RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021