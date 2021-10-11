Maha: ACB traps clerk while accepting bribe from retired teacher

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) unit in Nagpur on Monday caught a clerk of the Education Department of the Katol Municipal Council while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000 from a retired schoolteacher to prepare his pension papers, an official said.

The accused was identified by the ACB as as Krishna Gangadharrao Mankar (58).

The complainant, a resident of Katol town in Nagpur district, had recently retired as a schoolteacher, he said.

For preparing his documents to get post-retirement benefits, Mankar demanded a bribe of Rs 2,000 from him, the official said.

The retired schoolteacher agreed and at the same time lodged a complaint against the clerk at the ACB office in Nagpur.

Sleuths of the anti-graft agency laid a trap and caught Mankar when he accepted the bribe amount from the complainant at a weekly market in Katol, the official said.

An offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against Mankar at the Katol Police Station, he added. PTI COR RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)