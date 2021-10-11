Left Menu

Punjab announces ex gratia for families of 3 soldiers from state killed in J-K's Poonch

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-10-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 23:00 IST
Punjab announces ex gratia for families of 3 soldiers from state killed in J-K's Poonch
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government on Monday announced an ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh and a government job each for the families of three soldiers from the state killed in a gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Five Army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), lost their lives in a fierce gunfight with terrorists during an operation in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Among them, Naib Subedar Jaswinder Singh, Naik Mandeep Singh and Sepoy Gajjan Singh were from Punjab, officials said.

The operation was launched in a village close to Dera Ki Gali (DKG) in Surankote in the early hours following intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists who had infiltrated from across the Line of Control (LoC).

Naib Subedar Jaswinder Singh, who was from Mana Talwandi village in Kapurthala district, is survived by his wife Raj Kaur and daughter Samarjit Kaur.

Naik Mandeep Singh, from Chhatha Shira village in Gurdaspur district, is survived by his wife Mandeep Kaur and two sons.

Sepoy Gajjan Singh of Pachranda village in Rupnagar district had got married just four months ago. He is survived by his wife Harpreet Kaur, according to an official statement.

Condemning the attack on the security forces, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi tweeted, “The terror attack in Poonch area of J&K is highly condemnable in which our bravehearts Naib Subedar Jaswinder Singh, Sepoy Gajjan Singh, NK Mandeep Singh, Sepoy Saraj Singh & Sepoy Vaisakh H sacrified their lives. I pay condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief.” Former chief minister Amarinder Singh tweeted, “Our worst fears are coming true. With Pakistan backed Taliban taking over Afganistan, terrorism is increasing in Kashmir. Minorities are being selectively targeted & now five soldiers have been killed in action in Surankote sector. We need to deal with it decisively and firmly.” Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa also condemned the incident and issued directions to the state police to remain on high alert.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal expressed shock over the incident.

''Shocked & saddened by the loss of 5 brave army men, 3 from Punjab, in an encounter in J&K. Urge Pb govt to provide Rs 50 lakh compensation to each martyr's family. Blessed is our land which produces brave soldiers & food growers. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families,'' he tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021