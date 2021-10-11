Will follow legal procedures while shifting illegal settlers from Punjabi Lane : Meghalaya CM

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday said the government will follow "legal procedures" to relocate illegal settlers at Punjabi Lane area in the city.

He denied reports that the state government will use bulldozers while relocating the illegal settlers in the area and said he is hopeful of finding a solution to the problem of illegal settlers at Iew Mawlong, where Punjabi Lane is situated. "Whatever the government of Meghalaya will do is legally sound and will follow procedures that will be in a legal manner ... We have done a lot of homework in this. We will be resolving the issue one by one," the chief minister said.

In 2018 a clash between the settlers at Punjabi Lane and locals had occured and had turned into a law and order situation leading to curfew and internet ban.

A High Powered Committee (HPC) was set up days later and was tasked with finding short term and long term solutions to the issue of illegal settlers in the area. Sangma said that no one from the affected community has come forward with documents to stake claim of ownership in the area in spite of being given multiple opportunities to do so.

''Nobody has come forward with any kind of information, claims and counterclaims to the HPC as per its report,'' he said.

Based on its recommendation given last week, the state cabinet had decided to go ahead and relocate the illegal settlers of Punjabi Lane.

This, however, did not augur well with the residents, who backed by the Harijan Panchayat Committee, said they will fight tooth and nail against the proposed relocation of people from the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)