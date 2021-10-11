Delhi: Five held for cheating by posing as customer care staff of bank

Left Menu

Cyber cell of Delhi police has arrested five people from the national capitals' Shahdara area who allegedly cheating people by impersonating as customer care staff of a bank.

Updated: 11-10-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 23:07 IST
Cyber cell of Delhi police has arrested five people from the national capitals' Shahdara area who allegedly cheating people by impersonating as customer care staff of a bank. As per an official statement of Delhi police, on October 6, a complaint has registered with the cyber cell of the Delhi police against unknown persons for cheating a man of Rs 90,157.

"Complainant stated that his Axis Bank credit card was not working hence he requested a support from the concerned bank through social media post on Axis Bank's Customer care through "Twitter" handle. On the same day, he received a call from a toll-free number, claiming to be a customer care operator of Axis Bank Credit card service. As directed by the representative, the complainant followed the instruction, after that amount Rs 90,157 has been deducted from his credit card," the statement said. Police said that based on the complaint, a case under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Farsh Bazar police station in Delhi.

Base on facts, the Cyber cell, Shahdara District collected all the relevant information and analyzed the data as provided by the bank and telecom company and caught the entire gang including account holder, sim provider, middle-man, ATM card Operator, Calling person. After seeing the amount deducted message, the complainant approached the Cyber cell, Shahdara District and narrated all facts.

A team of Cyber Cell team collected all the relevant information and analyzed the data as provided by the bank and telecom company and caught the entire gang including account holder, sim provider, middle-man, ATM card Operator, Calling person. During the investigation, it was found the gang used to contact on the mobile number which is used while lodging the complaint with the concerned bank on social media.

After taking details from the social media, police said the cheaters used to make the spoofed call by using software, that would display the toll-free number of banks on the mobile screen of the target person/victim. "Thereafter, the gang used to transfer the cheated amount by using the details of the victim's credit card onto a website and from there they used to credit the amount in their accounts," it added (ANI)

