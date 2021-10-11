Lakhimpur violence: Cong stages silent protests across country, demands sacking of MoS Ajay Mishra

The Congress Monday staged silent protests across the country demanding immediate dismissal of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra, whose son Ashish is accused of mowing down farmers with his SUV in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.

Congress leaders sat in protests at all district headquarters demanding action against the accused and justice for the farmers killed in the violence.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra led the protests in Lucknow where she sat on a ''maun vrat'' (vow of silence) along with party leaders in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the GPO park.

Ashish was arrested on Saturday by the Uttar Pradesh Police in connection with the October 3 violence, in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed.

Uttar Pradesh Congress workers and leaders, including state unit president Ajay Kumar Lallu, Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra, the party's leader in the Legislative Council Dipak Singh were joined by Vadra at the GPO park. She asked how could the victim families get justice when Mishra remains the Union Minister of State for Home. The Congress general secretary also said this ''satyagraha'' will continue till justice is done. All Pradesh Congress units across the country organised such silent protests at state capitals from 10 AM to 1 PM demanding the immediate sacking of the union minister.

The Congress said the farmers who were eye-witnesses to the ''chilling daylight murder'' have openly stated that they were run over by the vehicle owned by the son of the union minister.

It has also questioned the silence of the prime minister and the home minister on the incident.

Delhi Congress leaders and workers sat on a 'maun vrat' near the lieutenant governor's office demanding the sacking of the minister.

Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar and former Union ministers Ashwini Kumar and Krishna Tirath were among those who joined the protest.

''The Congress is staging 'maun vrat satyagrah' outside offices of governors and lieutenant governors in states and UTs, demanding resignation and arrest of Union minister of state for home (Ajay Mishra), who may influence the probe in the Lakhimpur incident,'' Kumar said before starting the protest.

Indian Youth Congress leaders and workers also sat on a 'maun vrat' at the Jantar Mantar. Several Punjab Congress leaders on Monday sat on a 'maun vrat' seeking Mishra’s dismissal.

Punjab Congress working president Sukhwinder Singh Danny, MLA Inderbir Singh Bolaria, party's state unit general secretary Yoginder Pal Dhingra along with other Congress workers held the silent protest at Amritsar.

They carried placards seeking justice in the case.

Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja, along with party leaders and workers, observed a 'maun vrat' in Sirsa on Monday.

Congress leaders in Rajasthan also organised a silent protest near the civil lines railway crossing in Jaipur led by PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra. Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and chief whip Mahesh Joshi also participated.

The Gujarat Congress demanded an inquiry into the incident under the direct supervision of a Supreme Court judge. Newly appointed Gujarat Congress in-charge Raghu Sharma, who is Health Minister in the Rajasthan government, led the silent protest organised by the party outside the Mahatma Gandhi-founded Kochrab Ashram in Paldi area of the city.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram led a silent protest in Goa.

In Assam too, Congress leaders sat in protest and sought the removal of Union minister Ajay Mishra. The Congress units in Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Bihar, besides West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Tripura, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands also organised silent protests.

