J&K govt launches 'tourist village' project in Udhampur

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-10-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 23:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday launched its first ''tourist village'' project in the mountainous belt of Panchari in Udhampur district for development of tourism.

Divisional Commissioner of Jammu Raghav Langer launched the tourist village at Panchari under the tourism development programme launched by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Langer said 75 villages in the union territory will be developed as model tourist villages.

During their visits to these villages, tourists will be able to learn about the Dogra culture and enjoy its simple living styles and cuisines.

Panchari block will become one of the best tourist destinations of the UT in the near future, he said, and asked the deputy commissioner to personally monitor the development work in the area to ensure better road connectivity, water, power provisions etc.

