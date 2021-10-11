Left Menu

Man arrested, sent to jail for allegedly raping his widowed sister-in-law

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 11-10-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 23:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Oct 11 (pti) A 25-year-old man was arrested and sent to jail on Monday for allegedly raping his widowed sister-in-law at their house at Medininagar in Palamu district, a police officer said.

The accused was produced before a local court which remanded him to judicial custody.

Police said the man was in an inebriated state and committed the crime despite resistance from his 22-year-old sister-in-law on Sunday night.

The victim's husband had died three years ago and no one was present at their house when the incident occurred, the police said.

A case was registered based on the victim's statement on Monday and the man was immediately arrested, the police said.

The victim has been sent to hospital for medical check up.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

