IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill c de Villiers b Patel 29 Venkatesh Iyer c Bharat b Patel 26 Rahul Tripathi lbw b Chahal 6 Nitish Rana c de Villiers b Chahal 23 Sunil Narine b Siraj 26 Dinesh Karthik c Bharat b Siraj 10 Eoin Morgan not out 5 Shakib Al Hasan not out 9 Extras (LB-2, WD-3) 5 Total (For 6 wickets in 19.4 overs) 139 Fall of wickets: 1-41, 2-53, 3-79, 4-110, 5-125, 6-126 Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 4-0-19-2, George Garton 3-0-29-0, Harshal Patel 4-0-19-2, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-16-2, Glenn Maxwell 3-0-25-0, Dan Christian 1.4-0-29-0.

