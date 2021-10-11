Left Menu

J-K police establishes helpline number for minorities

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 11-10-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 23:32 IST
J-K police establishes helpline number for minorities
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir police has established a distress helpline for members of minorities living in Kashmir in the wake of recent spate of civilian killings in the Valley.

''Kashmir Police established Minority distress #helpline at PCR Kashmir. In case of #emergency, one may call for #assistance on 0194-2482626,'' IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar tweeted.

The setting up of the helpline comes days after four people from the minority community, including two teachers, were shot dead by militants in Srinagar City.

While the Sikh community has decided that government employees from their community will not attend work till their security is ensured, some Kashmiri Pandits have temporarily moved to Jammu in the wake of the killings.

