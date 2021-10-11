Left Menu

Erdogan says latest Kurdish YPG attack on Turkish police is 'final straw'

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Turkey was determined to eliminate threats originating in northern Syria, adding an attack by Kurdish YPG militants that killed two Turkish police was "the final straw." "We have no patience left regarding some regions in Syria which have the quality of being the source of attacks on our country," Erdogan said in a news conference following a cabinet meeting. "We are determined to eliminate the threats originating from here either with the active forces there or by our own means," he added.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 11-10-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 23:33 IST
Erdogan says latest Kurdish YPG attack on Turkish police is 'final straw'
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Turkey was determined to eliminate threats originating in northern Syria, adding an attack by Kurdish YPG militants that killed two Turkish police was "the final straw." "We have no patience left regarding some regions in Syria which have the quality of being the source of attacks on our country," Erdogan said in a news conference following a cabinet meeting.

"We are determined to eliminate the threats originating from here either with the active forces there or by our own means," he added. Two Turkish police were killed on Sunday in a guided missile attack in northern Syria's Azaz region, which Turkey said was launched by the YPG, according to the Interior Ministry.

The attack was launched from the Tal Rifaat region, it said. Separately, ammunition that landed in two separate areas caused explosions in the southern Gaziantep province's Karkamis district, across the border from Syria's Jarablus, the governor's office said.

A third landed within Jarablus, it said, not it was believed launched from a region controlled by the YPG, the U.S.-backed Kurdish militants which Ankara considers a terrorist organisation. "The latest attack on our police and the harassment that targets our soil are the final straw," Erdogan said.

Azaz and Jarablus have been under the control of rebels backed by Turkey since Ankara's first incursion into Syria in 2016, in an operation that aimed to drive away Islamic State militants and the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia from its border with Syria. Ankara has launched two other cross-border operations in Syria against the YPG, one of which targeted the Afrin region.

A car bomb also killed four people and wounded six others in Afrin on Monday, according to local sources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021