IFFCO chairman Balvinder Singh Nakai passes away

11-10-2021 23:51 IST
Fertiliser major IFFCO's Chairman Balvinder Singh Nakai, 87, passed away on Monday. He was born on December 5, 1934, IFFCO said. Nakai was an eminent farmer - cooperator, and was deeply involved in providing strength to Indian cooperative movement for the last three decades, it said. ''Saddened to learn about the passing away of a veteran co-operator and the Chairman IFFCO, Sardar Balvinder Singh Nakai Ji,'' Cooperation Minister Amit Shah tweeted. ''He was active in the cooperative sector for the last three decades. My deepest condolences to his bereaved family. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti,'' said Shah.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar also tweeted to pay condolences to Nakai's family.

IFFCO MD U S Awasthi said: ''Deeply saddened & shocked by the demise of our beloved Sardar Balvinder Singh Nakai Ji, Chairman IFFCO.'' He was one of the greatest cooperator, said Awasthi. ''My heartfelt condolences to his family. I pray to Wahe GuruJi to bestow heaven to him & courage to family to bear this irreparable loss,'' the IFFCO MD tweeted.

