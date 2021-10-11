Lebanon's Hezbollah chief Nasrallah says Beirut blast judge is politicised

Lebanon's Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Monday the lead investigator into the disastrous Beirut port blast was biased and politicised.

"The targetting is clear, you are picking certain officials and certain people, the bias is clear," he said in a televised address.

The investigation into the Aug. 4, 2020 explosion, one of the biggest non-nuclear blasts in history, has made little headway amid a smear campaign against lead investigator Judge Tarek Bitar and pushback from powerful Lebanese factions. (Reporting By Laila Bassam and Maha El Dahan Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)