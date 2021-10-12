J&K: 2 absconding criminals arrested

Two persons wanted in criminal cases registered against them were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

They said Dheeraj Kesar, a hardcore criminal of Roopnagar area of Jammu city, was booked in cases of rape and cheating seven months ago and was arrested on Monday.

He was produced in a court which remanded him to seven-day police custody, they said.

In the second case, Ashok Kumar of R S Pura, who was involved in rash driving and allegedly caused injuries to people in Batote area of Ramban district in 1999, was held from Jammu on Monday, they said.

