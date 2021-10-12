CRPF head constable shot at in Delhi
- Country:
- India
A head constable of the Central Reserve Police Force was allegedly shot by a constable on Monday over a tiff in southeast Delhi, police said.
“On Monday at 7.20 pm, information was received from Batra Hospital regarding one head constable Vakil Singh (37) being shot by a constable at the CRPF camp,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Esha Pandey said.
During enquiry, it was revealed that Singh was allegedly shot by constable Aman Kumar (28).
Pandey added that Singh was under treatment and necessary action will be taken in the matter. PTI NIT SRY
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CRPF
- Vakil Singh
- Delhi
- Central Reserve Police Force
- Kumar
- Singh
ALSO READ
Bharat Bandh: Delhi Police tightens security at border points
Bharat Bandh: Farmers block highways, squat on rail tracks; Traffic hit on Delhi, Haryana borders
Bharat Bandh: Security up at UP-Delhi borders, traffic hit on DND, Chilla routes in Noida
Bharat Bandh: Auto, taxis operate normally in Delhi; shops open
Bharat Bandh: Delhi-Ghazipur border shut for traffic; jams on Gurgugram border, DND flyway