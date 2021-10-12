Left Menu

CRPF head constable shot at in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2021 00:49 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 00:49 IST
A head constable of the Central Reserve Police Force was allegedly shot by a constable on Monday over a tiff in southeast Delhi, police said.

“On Monday at 7.20 pm, information was received from Batra Hospital regarding one head constable Vakil Singh (37) being shot by a constable at the CRPF camp,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Esha Pandey said.

During enquiry, it was revealed that Singh was allegedly shot by constable Aman Kumar (28).

Pandey added that Singh was under treatment and necessary action will be taken in the matter. PTI NIT SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

