N.Korea's Kim says there is no reason to believe the U.S. is not hostile -KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said there is no reason to believe the United States is not hostile towards the country, state news media said on Tuesday.
Pyongyang was only increasing its military in self-defence and not to start a war, Kim said in a speech at the Defence Development Exhibition, said KCNA.
